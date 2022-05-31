Ramen Noodle Soup with Roasted Curry-Spiced Chicken
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
4 cups chicken stock, homemade or store-bought
1½ cups shredded chicken slices
2 packages instant ramen noodles
2 ounces baby spinach or Swiss chard
2 packages ramen seasoning (included in the package)
Salt and ground white pepper to taste (optional)
For garnish:
1 tablespoon thinly-sliced green onion
4-8 cilantro sprigs, stems and leaves
2 soft-boiled eggs, cut into halves
1 small sheet of seaweed (2-inch-by-2-inch triangle sheet)
Instructions
In a medium stock pot, bring the chicken stock to a boil, add the chicken slices and the ramen noodles and cook for 5 to 8 minutes or until the noodles are cooked al dente. Then add the spinach or Swiss chard and simmer for 1 to 2 minutes.
Add the seasoning package and adjust the seasoning. If necessary, add more salt or ground white pepper, to taste.
To serve: Divide and ladle the chicken noodle soup into individual soup bowls, garnish with green onion and cilantro and place half of a soft-boiled egg on the side with a sheet of seaweed.
Serve immediately.
— Mei Ibach
