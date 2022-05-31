Subscribe
Ramen Noodle Soup with Roasted Curry-Spiced Chicken

May 31, 2022, 1:52PM
Ramen Noodle Soup with Roasted Curry-Spiced Chicken

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

4 cups chicken stock, homemade or store-bought

cups shredded chicken slices

2 packages instant ramen noodles

2 ounces baby spinach or Swiss chard

2 packages ramen seasoning (included in the package)

Salt and ground white pepper to taste (optional)

For garnish:

1 tablespoon thinly-sliced green onion

4-8 cilantro sprigs, stems and leaves

2 soft-boiled eggs, cut into halves

1 small sheet of seaweed (2-inch-by-2-inch triangle sheet)

Instructions

In a medium stock pot, bring the chicken stock to a boil, add the chicken slices and the ramen noodles and cook for 5 to 8 minutes or until the noodles are cooked al dente. Then add the spinach or Swiss chard and simmer for 1 to 2 minutes.

Add the seasoning package and adjust the seasoning. If necessary, add more salt or ground white pepper, to taste.

To serve: Divide and ladle the chicken noodle soup into individual soup bowls, garnish with green onion and cilantro and place half of a soft-boiled egg on the side with a sheet of seaweed.

Serve immediately.

— Mei Ibach

