Ramen Noodle Soup with Roasted Curry-Spiced Chicken

Instructions

In a medium stock pot, bring the chicken stock to a boil, add the chicken slices and the ramen noodles and cook for 5 to 8 minutes or until the noodles are cooked al dente. Then add the spinach or Swiss chard and simmer for 1 to 2 minutes.

Add the seasoning package and adjust the seasoning. If necessary, add more salt or ground white pepper, to taste.

To serve: Divide and ladle the chicken noodle soup into individual soup bowls, garnish with green onion and cilantro and place half of a soft-boiled egg on the side with a sheet of seaweed.

Serve immediately.

— Mei Ibach