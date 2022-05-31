Roast Chicken with Curry Powder

Instructions

Pat dry the chicken with paper towel, using your fingers to gently loosen skin covering breast and thighs. Combine the salt, pepper and curry powder in a small ramekin and rub the spice mixture under the skin, the meat surface and the cavity. Place garlic and ginger in the cavity of the chicken. Tuck the wings behind the back.

Place the chicken on a roasting pan with a wire rack and let sit for 1 to 2 hours in the refrigerator, breast facing upright.

Adjust the oven rack to center position and preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Roast the chicken for 45 minutes, uncovered, then increase the oven temperature to 450 degrees and roast the chicken for 15 minutes more or until the skin is charred and golden brown.

A meat thermometer stuck into the thickest part of the chicken should reach 160 to 165 degrees.

Remove the chicken from the oven and let sit for 20 minutes before carving into 8 pieces.

— Mei Ibach