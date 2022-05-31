Subscribe
From a whole roast Chicken with Curry Powder chef Mei Ibach created a leftover meal of Stir-Fry with Rice-Stick Noodles, Leftover Chicken and Spring Vegetables. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Roast Chicken with Curry Powder

May 31, 2022, 1:52PM

Roast Chicken with Curry Powder

More Recipes
Print Recipe

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

4 pound whole chicken, prefer organic

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon Madras curry powder

4-6 cloves fresh garlic

2 ounces fresh ginger, thinly sliced

Instructions

Pat dry the chicken with paper towel, using your fingers to gently loosen skin covering breast and thighs. Combine the salt, pepper and curry powder in a small ramekin and rub the spice mixture under the skin, the meat surface and the cavity. Place garlic and ginger in the cavity of the chicken. Tuck the wings behind the back.

Place the chicken on a roasting pan with a wire rack and let sit for 1 to 2 hours in the refrigerator, breast facing upright.

Adjust the oven rack to center position and preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Roast the chicken for 45 minutes, uncovered, then increase the oven temperature to 450 degrees and roast the chicken for 15 minutes more or until the skin is charred and golden brown.

A meat thermometer stuck into the thickest part of the chicken should reach 160 to 165 degrees.

Remove the chicken from the oven and let sit for 20 minutes before carving into 8 pieces.

— Mei Ibach

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette