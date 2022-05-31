Roasted Cauliflower Over Whipped Chickpeas with Fig and Olive Relish

Instructions

For salad: Cut the cauliflower into florets. Toss the florets in a few tablespoons of olive oil and salt, then roast on a baking sheet in the oven at 450 degrees until golden brown, about 10-15 minutes. The finished cauliflower should have color and tenderness but retain a bit of crunch.

While the cauliflower roasts, prepare the chickpea puree. Strain the chickpeas and reserve the liquid in a bowl. In a blender or food processor, combine chickpeas, the juice of one lemon, garlic, olive oil, tahini, 1 teaspoon salt and ¼ cup of the reserved chickpea liquid. Blend on high for about 2 minutes, scraping down the sides as needed. If the machine slows, add 2 more tablespoons of the chickpea liquid. To finish, add 1 tablespoon at a time of water until the puree is smooth and light. Season with salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste.

For the relish: Cut the figs in half and caramelize them on the stove in a medium-hot saute pan with 1 tablespoon of oil, then set aside to cool.

In the same pan, saute diced shallot in oil on medium heat until soft. Add the chopped olives and warm through, then remove from heat.

Once the figs are cool, chop them roughly and add them back to pan with the olive-shallot mixture and the juice of one lemon. Roughly chop the pine nuts and fold into relish. Set aside at room temperature until serving.

To serve: Spread the whipped chickpeas on individual plates or a platter, top with the roasted cauliflower and spoon the relish over the cauliflower. Squeeze the juice of one lemon on top and garnish with chopped parsley, lemon zest and more pine nuts.

— Crista Luedtke