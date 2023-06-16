Roasted Duck Lettuce Cups

Instructions

To roast the duck, preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a small bowl, stir together the salt, Sichuan pepper, cinnamon, star anise, fennel and cloves. Liberally season both sides of the duck legs with the spice mixture. Place the legs, skin side up, on a sheet pan.

Roast the legs, rotating the pan back to front halfway though roasting, until the legs are dark golden brown, about 1 hour. Remove from the oven and let the legs rest on the pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes. The legs may stick a little to the bottom of the pan; use a spatula to loosen them. Pull the meat and crisp skin from the bones and discard the bones. Chop meat into bite-size pieces and transfer to a small serving bowl.

While the duck is roasting, make the mushrooms and the sauce. To make the mushrooms, put the mushrooms in a small heatproof bowl. In a medium saucepan, combine the water, sugar, tamari, vinegar, ginger and Sichuan peppercorns. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves, about 1 minute. Pour the hot mixture over the mushrooms, then stir in the sesame seeds. Let sit for at least 10 minutes before using. The mushrooms will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

To make the sauce, in a small saucepan, combine all the sauce ingredients and bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring constantly, for about 1 minute to blend the flavors. Thin the sauce with some of the mushroom marinade. Add ½ the sauce to the warm duck and toss to combine. Transfer the remaining sauce to a small bowl.

To serve, separate the lettuce into individual leaves. Pile the lettuce leaves on a platter. Arrange the cilantro, mint and green onions in separate mounds on a plate. Transfer the mushrooms to a small bowl.

Set out the bowls of duck and sauce. To assemble the cups, spoon some duck meat onto a lettuce leaf and top with some of the mushrooms. Drizzle with extra sauce, if desired, and garnish with the cilantro, mint and green onions. Enjoy at once.

— Jim, Jennifer and Eric Reichardt