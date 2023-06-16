Roasted Garlic Crab Salad

Instructions

First, make the Roasted Garlic Aioli. In a food processor, blend all ingredients except olive oil. With the motor still running, drizzle in the olive oil until an emulsion forms.

Continue adding olive oil until desired thickness is achieved.

Note: To roast garlic, add 3 heads of garlic, outer skins removed, to a small baking dish. Drizzle ¼ cup of olive oil over, and add ¼ cup of water. Cover with foil and bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes.

To make the salad, in a large bowl, combine the crab, Roasted Garlic Aioli, half the chives or green onions, a pinch of salt, a few grinds of pepper, a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and dash of Tabasco, if using. Stir gently to combine, adding a tablespoon or so more mayonnaise, if desired. Taste and adjust for seasoning.

Divide crab mixture between 4 sandwich rolls or use to top toasted baguette slices. Garnish with remaining chives and serve.

— Anna Svedise