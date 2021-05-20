Subscribe
Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Sweet and Yukon Gold Potatoes, front, with Malfatti, a spinach dumplings with parmesan, egg and breadcrumbs, right, and Port Mini-Cupcakes from three generations of the Pedroncelli family. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Roasted Pork Tenderloin

May 20, 2021, 2:05PM
Makes 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients

1 large onion, sliced into rings

4 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed

1 large egg

1 cup bread crumbs or panko

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons fresh grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

— Fresh ground pepper and kosher salt, to taste

pounds pork tenderloins, cleaned of silver skin

¼ cup olive oil

Instructions

Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a roasting pan, place onion and garlic in bottom and set aside. In a large dish, beat egg and set aside.

Mix bread crumbs with dried herbs, parsley, Parmigiano-Reggiano, black pepper and salt in a small bowl. Pour onto a dinner-size plate and shake to make an even layer. Dip tenderloins, one at a time, into egg and then roll in bread crumbs so they are evenly coated. Place tenderloins on top of onions and pour olive oil over all.

Place in 425-degree oven. After 15 minutes, baste the tenderloins with olive oil from bottom of pan. Lower oven heat to 375 degrees. Roast for another 10 minutes and remove from oven. Tent aluminum foil over pan, and let sit for 5 minutes. Slice into rounds and serve with rice pilaf, a crisp salad or roasted potatoes and sweet potatoes.

— Phyllis Pedroncelli

