Roasted Pork Tenderloin

Instructions

Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a roasting pan, place onion and garlic in bottom and set aside. In a large dish, beat egg and set aside.

Mix bread crumbs with dried herbs, parsley, Parmigiano-Reggiano, black pepper and salt in a small bowl. Pour onto a dinner-size plate and shake to make an even layer. Dip tenderloins, one at a time, into egg and then roll in bread crumbs so they are evenly coated. Place tenderloins on top of onions and pour olive oil over all.

Place in 425-degree oven. After 15 minutes, baste the tenderloins with olive oil from bottom of pan. Lower oven heat to 375 degrees. Roast for another 10 minutes and remove from oven. Tent aluminum foil over pan, and let sit for 5 minutes. Slice into rounds and serve with rice pilaf, a crisp salad or roasted potatoes and sweet potatoes.

— Phyllis Pedroncelli