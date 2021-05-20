Salmon Burger
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
8 ounces fresh salmon, cut into ¼-inch dice
8 ounces fresh salmon, very finely chopped
4 ounces fresh uncooked shrimp, cut into ¼-inch dice
2 egg whites, beaten
¼ cup red bell pepper, finely diced, blanched quickly and drained
2 tablespoons green onions, finely chopped
1½ tablespoons lemon zest, finely grated with a microplane
1 teaspoon jalapeño chile, seeded and minced, or to taste
1 tablespoon or so mayonnaise
— Kosher or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
½ cup or so panko or other coarse dry breadcrumbs, plus more for dredging
— Olive oil for sauteing
— Green Goddess Dressing (see recipe below)
Green Goddess Dressing
Makes 1 generous cup
¾ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup sour cream or crème fraîche
4 (or more) anchovy fillets packed in oil, drained and chopped
3 tablespoons chives, chopped
2 tablespoons parsley, chopped
1 tablespoon capers, drained and chopped
2 teaspoons lemon zest, finely grated
— Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
— Drops of fresh lemon juice
Instructions
In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients for the salmon mixture. It should just hold together and not be too dense and heavy. Add more breadcrumbs or mayonnaise, if needed. Divide the mixture and form into four cakes no thicker than 1 inch. (The salmon cakes may be prepared in advance to this point. Store uncovered in the refrigerator for up to 4 hours.)
Dredge the salmon cakes in remaining panko breadcrumbs that you’ve seasoned with salt and pepper. In a large saute pan over moderate heat, add oil to just cover the bottom. Saute the cakes until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Serve immediately, with a dollop of the Green Goddess Dressing.
For the dressing: Combine all ingredients except salt, pepper and lemon juice in a food processor and pulse a few times to combine. Season to your taste with salt, pepper and lemon juice. Store covered and refrigerated for up to 3 days.
— John Ash
