Subscribe
Salmon burger from chef John Ash use shrimp as the binder and a tangy sauce. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Salmon Burger

May 20, 2021, 2:47PM
Updated 57 minutes ago

Salmon Burger

More Recipes
Print Recipe

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

8 ounces fresh salmon, cut into ¼-inch dice

8 ounces fresh salmon, very finely chopped

4 ounces fresh uncooked shrimp, cut into ¼-inch dice

2 egg whites, beaten

¼ cup red bell pepper, finely diced, blanched quickly and drained

2 tablespoons green onions, finely chopped

tablespoons lemon zest, finely grated with a microplane

1 teaspoon jalapeño chile, seeded and minced, or to taste

1 tablespoon or so mayonnaise

— Kosher or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ cup or so panko or other coarse dry breadcrumbs, plus more for dredging

— Olive oil for sauteing

— Green Goddess Dressing (see recipe below)

Green Goddess Dressing

Makes 1 generous cup

¾ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream or crème fraîche

4 (or more) anchovy fillets packed in oil, drained and chopped

3 tablespoons chives, chopped

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon capers, drained and chopped

2 teaspoons lemon zest, finely grated

— Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

— Drops of fresh lemon juice

Instructions

In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients for the salmon mixture. It should just hold together and not be too dense and heavy. Add more breadcrumbs or mayonnaise, if needed. Divide the mixture and form into four cakes no thicker than 1 inch. (The salmon cakes may be prepared in advance to this point. Store uncovered in the refrigerator for up to 4 hours.)

Dredge the salmon cakes in remaining panko breadcrumbs that you’ve seasoned with salt and pepper. In a large saute pan over moderate heat, add oil to just cover the bottom. Saute the cakes until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Serve immediately, with a dollop of the Green Goddess Dressing.

For the dressing: Combine all ingredients except salt, pepper and lemon juice in a food processor and pulse a few times to combine. Season to your taste with salt, pepper and lemon juice. Store covered and refrigerated for up to 3 days.

— John Ash

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette