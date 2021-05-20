Salmon Burger

½ cup or so panko or other coarse dry breadcrumbs, plus more for dredging

Instructions

In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients for the salmon mixture. It should just hold together and not be too dense and heavy. Add more breadcrumbs or mayonnaise, if needed. Divide the mixture and form into four cakes no thicker than 1 inch. (The salmon cakes may be prepared in advance to this point. Store uncovered in the refrigerator for up to 4 hours.)

Dredge the salmon cakes in remaining panko breadcrumbs that you’ve seasoned with salt and pepper. In a large saute pan over moderate heat, add oil to just cover the bottom. Saute the cakes until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Serve immediately, with a dollop of the Green Goddess Dressing.

For the dressing: Combine all ingredients except salt, pepper and lemon juice in a food processor and pulse a few times to combine. Season to your taste with salt, pepper and lemon juice. Store covered and refrigerated for up to 3 days.

— John Ash