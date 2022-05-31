Salmon with Corn Cream Sauce

Instructions

Add 2 tablespoons butter to a large saute pan and heat over moderately high heat. Add ½ cup corn and, stirring o!en, cook until it begins to brown on the edges. Set aside for garnish. Add onion, remaining 2 cups corn and chile powder to pan and cook until onion softens, about 3 minutes. Add stock, cream and sherry and continue to cook for a few minutes until mixture just begins to thicken and vegetables are very soft, about 6 minutes.

Off heat, add to a blender and carefully puree until very smooth. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer, pressing down on the solids. Discard solids, return sauce to pan and keep warm.

Adjust seasoning to your taste.

Meanwhile, melt remaining butter and oil in a large nonstick saute pan over medium heat.

Season salmon generously with salt and pepper. Place skin side down in the pan. Cook until skin is lightly browned and beginning to crisp, about 4 minutes. Turn fish and cook flesh side down for another couple of minutes or until done.

Place salmon on warm plates. Spoon warm sauce around and top with reserved browned kernels. Garnish with herbs sprigs and salmon caviar, if using.

— John Ash