Save the Bees Knees
Makes 1 serving
Ingredients
2 ounces Hanson Organic Meyer Lemon Vodka
¾ ounce fresh-squeezed organic Meyer lemon juice
½ ounce chamomile-infused honey (see note)
Ice
Instructions
Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice.
Shake and strain into a coupe or martini glass.
Note: To make the chamomile-infused honey, combine 2 ounces of dried chamomile blossoms into 1 part hot water and 1 part local honey. Let cool.
— Hanson family
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: