Save The Bees Knees made with Hanson Organic Meyer Lemon Vodka and garnished with chamomile flowers at Hanson of Sonoma Distillery in Sonoma, Calif. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Save the Bees Knees

May 31, 2022, 1:55PM

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients

2 ounces Hanson Organic Meyer Lemon Vodka

¾ ounce fresh-squeezed organic Meyer lemon juice

½ ounce chamomile-infused honey (see note)

Ice

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice.

Shake and strain into a coupe or martini glass.

Note: To make the chamomile-infused honey, combine 2 ounces of dried chamomile blossoms into 1 part hot water and 1 part local honey. Let cool.

— Hanson family

