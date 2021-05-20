Schweinshaxe (Pork Shank)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Wash the pork shank and pat dry. Sprinkle the shank with a good amount of salt and pepper, and let sit for half an hour.

In a large saute pan, sear the pork shank until it becomes caramelized on all sides, then remove it from the pan. After discarding most of the fat, add the onion and garlic to the same pan and saute until they turn translucent. Transfer the shank, onion and garlic to a roasting pan and add the wine and beef stock to cover half of the shank. Cover the roasting pan with wax paper, then aluminum foil. Place in the oven and cook the shanks at 300 degrees for about 4 hours. The internal temperature should be 160 to 170 degrees.

Remove the shanks from the pan, strain the stock, remove the excess fat and cook on the stove until the stock is reduced by half. Place the shanks in a roasting pan standing up, pour the reduced stock over and cook for 30 to 45 minutes at 300 degrees, until the skin gets crispy. Add more salt when eating the pork.

Serve with roasted potatoes and sauerkraut.

— Shari Sarabi