Seafood Cau-Cau

Instructions

Saute the onion in a pan with vegetable oil until tender. Add garlic and aji amarillo paste and cook for 1 minute. Add cumin and turmeric and mix all together.

Add 1 cup of stock and the cubed potatoes. Let cook until potatoes are almost done. Add the octopus, shrimp, calamari and scallops along with remaining stock. Cook for 1 minute over low heat and taste.

Incorporate the minced mint leaves and mix all together. Turn off the stove and add the lime juice. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Serve with Peruvian White Rice (recipe below).

Note: You can buy premade paste or make it yourself. To make your own, blend six aji amarillo peppers with two cloves garlic, 2 teaspoons salt and ½ cup corn oil. Put in a jar, and refrigerate.

Peruvian White Rice

In a large saucepan, heat oil and add rice and salt. Stir the rice until you start seeing the color change (to deep white); add the garlic and saute for about 1 minute.

Add the water and stir. As soon as it starts boiling, cover with the lid and cook on minimum temperature for 20 minutes. Do not open lid. After 20 minutes (don’t open the lid yet!), turn off the stove and let rest for about 10 to 15 minutes. Fluff with a fork and enjoy.

— Olenka Orjeda