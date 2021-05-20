Seafood Paella
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
For sofrito
3 tablespoons olive oil
5 large garlic cloves, minced
1 cup yellow onion, diced
2 fresh bay leaves
2 sprigs rosemary
1 teaspoon Piment d’Ville
2 cups white wine
2 tablespoons salt
3 cups good canned whole tomatoes, grated with juices
For shellfish stock
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 large yellow onion
1 leek
1 carrot
2 cloves garlic
2 bay leaves
— Shells from shrimp (see below)
9 cups water
1 cup white wine
½ gram saffron (bloomed in 200-degree water for 15 minutes)
For saffron aioli
4 garlic cloves
— Salt, to taste
2 egg yolks
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon Dijon
1 tablespoon saffron water (see above)
2 cups good extra-virgin olive oil
For paella
⅟₃ cup extra-virgin olive oil
6 ounces Spanish-style chorizo, diced
4 large shallots, minced
3 cups Spanish Bomba or Calasparra rice
1½ pounds Manila clams
1 pound shrimp of choice, peeled and shells reserved for stock
— Large handful summer pole beans, trimmed and used raw if they are sweet
— Olive oil, sea salt and Piment d’Ville, on hand
For toppers
— Handful of basil and cilantro leaves
1 lemon, sliced into wedges
— Saffron aioli (see above)
Instructions
For sofrito: In a stainless steel pot over medium heat, add olive oil and sweat the garlic and onion with bay and rosemary until translucent. Add the Piment d’Ville and cook for 1 minute. Add white wine and reduce by 75%. Add tomatoes and salt, and cook over low heat until reduced by 50%. Set aside or place in the refrigerator if you’ve made it ahead.
For shellfish stock: In a small stock pot, add olive oil, sweet onions, leeks, carrots, garlic and bay leaves and cook until translucent. Add shrimp shells and saute. Add water and wine, and simmer for at least 2 hours. Add saffron water and strain. Stock can be prepared in advance.
For saffron aioli: In a mortar and pestle, crush the garlic with the salt. Add all the other ingredients except oil. Drizzle in the oil very slowly while emulsifying. (This also can be made in a blender or food processor.)
For paella: In a 16-inch paella pan over medium heat, add in the oil. Add the chorizo and shallots. Cook for 3 minutes, until shallots are opaque.
Add in rice and stir for 1 minute. Add in sofrito and stir for 1 minute.
Add in stock and stir for 30 seconds. Let cook for 15 to 18 minutes.
Add clams while there is still a little liquid that hasn’t been absorbed yet. Place shrimp on top to steam. Cook for another 10 to 13 minutes.
Add beans into the rice, drizzle in a little olive oil and sprinkle Piment d’Ville and salt into pan.
To top, add basil and cilantro leaves and serve with the lemon wedges and saffron aioli.
— Perry Hoffman
