Seafood Paella

— Large handful summer pole beans, trimmed and used raw if they are sweet

Instructions

For sofrito: In a stainless steel pot over medium heat, add olive oil and sweat the garlic and onion with bay and rosemary until translucent. Add the Piment d’Ville and cook for 1 minute. Add white wine and reduce by 75%. Add tomatoes and salt, and cook over low heat until reduced by 50%. Set aside or place in the refrigerator if you’ve made it ahead.

For shellfish stock: In a small stock pot, add olive oil, sweet onions, leeks, carrots, garlic and bay leaves and cook until translucent. Add shrimp shells and saute. Add water and wine, and simmer for at least 2 hours. Add saffron water and strain. Stock can be prepared in advance.

For saffron aioli: In a mortar and pestle, crush the garlic with the salt. Add all the other ingredients except oil. Drizzle in the oil very slowly while emulsifying. (This also can be made in a blender or food processor.)

For paella: In a 16-inch paella pan over medium heat, add in the oil. Add the chorizo and shallots. Cook for 3 minutes, until shallots are opaque.

Add in rice and stir for 1 minute. Add in sofrito and stir for 1 minute.

Add in stock and stir for 30 seconds. Let cook for 15 to 18 minutes.

Add clams while there is still a little liquid that hasn’t been absorbed yet. Place shrimp on top to steam. Cook for another 10 to 13 minutes.

Add beans into the rice, drizzle in a little olive oil and sprinkle Piment d’Ville and salt into pan.

To top, add basil and cilantro leaves and serve with the lemon wedges and saffron aioli.

— Perry Hoffman