Shrimp and Noodle Soup with Laksa
Makes 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
Laksa Paste
Makes about 1 cup or more
2 tablespoons chile garlic sauce, or to taste (see Note)
⅟₃ cup onion, chopped
⅟₃ cup macadamia nuts, chopped and toasted, or blanched almonds
¼ cup ginger, peeled and finely chopped
2 tablespoons coriander seeds, crushed
1 teaspoon shrimp paste or 2 tablespoons fish sauce, or to taste
— Juice and zest from 2 limes
2 teaspoons sugar
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
½ cup or so coconut milk
Shrimp and Noodle Soup
3 cups low-salt, defatted chicken stock
1 pound large (16-20 size) shrimp, peeled and deveined, shells reserved
1 tablespoon soy sauce
3 tablespoons rice wine or sake
3½ cups coconut milk, stirred well
1 cup Laksa Paste, or to taste
2 tablespoons peanut or other vegetable oil
1 small zucchini, cut into long julienne
4 ounces thin rice vermicelli noodles, soaked in warm water for 20 minutes
— Fresh lime juice, to taste
— Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
For garnish
— Cilantro leaves
— Green onions sliced on the bias
Instructions
For Laksa Paste: Add all ingredients except coconut milk to a blender and process for a minute or 2 or until very smooth. Add mixture to a small saucepan and cook over moderate heat for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring constantly. It should be very fragrant. Stir in coconut milk and cook for 2 to 3 minutes more. Store covered in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or frozen for up to 3 months.
For soup: Heat the stock to boiling, add the reserved shrimp shells and simmer for 5 minutes, covered. Strain, discard shells and set stock aside. Halve the shrimp lengthwise. Stir soy sauce and rice wine together and toss with shrimp to lightly coat. Set aside to marinate for a few minutes.
Heat the stock and coconut milk in a deep saucepan and whisk in the Laksa Paste. Add oil to a wok or large skillet and heat over high heat. Add shrimp and stir-fry, in batches if necessary, until barely cooked through, about 2 minutes. Remove and set aside.
Add zucchini and noodles to warm bowls. Top with shrimp. Taste stock mixture and adjust with lime juice, salt and pepper, to taste. Ladle hot stock over noodles and serve immediately, garnished with cilantro leaves and green onions.
Note: Chile garlic sauce is available in Asian markets and the Asian food section of some grocery stores.
— John Ash
