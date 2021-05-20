Shrimp and Noodle Soup with Laksa

Instructions

For Laksa Paste: Add all ingredients except coconut milk to a blender and process for a minute or 2 or until very smooth. Add mixture to a small saucepan and cook over moderate heat for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring constantly. It should be very fragrant. Stir in coconut milk and cook for 2 to 3 minutes more. Store covered in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or frozen for up to 3 months.

For soup: Heat the stock to boiling, add the reserved shrimp shells and simmer for 5 minutes, covered. Strain, discard shells and set stock aside. Halve the shrimp lengthwise. Stir soy sauce and rice wine together and toss with shrimp to lightly coat. Set aside to marinate for a few minutes.

Heat the stock and coconut milk in a deep saucepan and whisk in the Laksa Paste. Add oil to a wok or large skillet and heat over high heat. Add shrimp and stir-fry, in batches if necessary, until barely cooked through, about 2 minutes. Remove and set aside.

Add zucchini and noodles to warm bowls. Top with shrimp. Taste stock mixture and adjust with lime juice, salt and pepper, to taste. Ladle hot stock over noodles and serve immediately, garnished with cilantro leaves and green onions.

Note: Chile garlic sauce is available in Asian markets and the Asian food section of some grocery stores.

— John Ash