Shrimp Burgers with Peach Aioli
Makes 4 servings
1 cup peeled and sliced ripe peaches
1 teaspoon chopped ginger
1 teaspoon chopped garlic
1 tablespoon fresh lime or lemon juice
1 teaspoon honey, or to taste
— Salt
— Drops of hot sauce, to taste
⅓ cup mayonnaise
— Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Correct seasoning to your taste.
— John Ash
