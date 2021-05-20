Subscribe
Smoking Rosemary Watermelon Cooler made by Sheana Davis of The Epicurean Connection.(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

May 20, 2021, 3:48PM
Makes 1 cooler or 2 popsicles

Ingredients

— Ice

4 ounces watermelon juice

2 ounces cranberry juice

1 tablespoon simple syrup

1 teaspoon lime juice

— Flaming Rosemary Sprig and watermelon chunks

Instructions

Place ice in a highball glass and add watermelon juice, cranberry juice, simple syrup and lime juice. Stir together. Garnish with a rosemary sprig, set on fire with a crème brûlée torch, and watermelon chunks on skewers.

To turn this mocktail into a cocktail or popsicle, add 2 to 4 ounces of bourbon.

— Sheana Davis

