Smoking Rosemary Watermelon Cooler
Makes 1 cooler or 2 popsicles
Ingredients
— Ice
4 ounces watermelon juice
2 ounces cranberry juice
1 tablespoon simple syrup
1 teaspoon lime juice
— Flaming Rosemary Sprig and watermelon chunks
Instructions
Place ice in a highball glass and add watermelon juice, cranberry juice, simple syrup and lime juice. Stir together. Garnish with a rosemary sprig, set on fire with a crème brûlée torch, and watermelon chunks on skewers.
To turn this mocktail into a cocktail or popsicle, add 2 to 4 ounces of bourbon.
— Sheana Davis
