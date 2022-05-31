Smoky Eggplant Risotto with Burrata, Cherry Tomatoes and Sunflower Shoots

Instructions

Preheat grill to medium-high.

Grill whole eggplant for approximately 20 minutes, turning every 4 to

5 minutes or until skin is charred and begins to shrink in size by about half and cracks to release steam.

Remove from grill and let rest for 20 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Split eggplant in half, scoop out flesh and puree in blender with coriander and caraway. Season to taste with salt and set aside.

Cut the cherry tomatoes in half and toss in a bowl with parsley, 1 tablespoon olive oil and a pinch of salt. Set aside, at room temperature.

Divide each burrata ball into 3 pieces and let rest on kitchen towel to dry.

Heat pan over low heat and add 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add onions and sweat slowly. You want the onion so-, translucent and without color. Heat your stock while onion is sweating. Add rice and continue to stir. You do not want any color on the rice. Deglaze the pan with white wine and stir until all is absorbed.

Begin to add the heated vegetable stock, ½ cup at a time. Do not add more until what is there has been absorbed. Stir constantly after you add the liquid to develop the desired texture. It is important to wipe the sides and bottom of the pot clean with the wooden spoon while you stir to prevent scorching. When all the liquid is absorbed, the rice should be cooked.

Once cooked, fold in eggplant puree, reserving 6 tablespoons for garnish. Adjust seasoning to your taste with salt and freshly ground pepper.

Portion risotto into 6 bowls, making a tiny well on top of rice by pushing down with a spoon.

Place reserved smoky eggplant puree in the well and garnish with a piece of burrata, cherry tomatoes, the last tablespoon of olive oil and sunflower shoots.

— Peter Janick