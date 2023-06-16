Instructions

For milk ice block: Pour milk into an 8-ounce plastic deli food container and put it in the freezer for at least 6 hours or until the liquid becomes rock-solid. (This size of the food container fits perfectly into an ice crusher.)

For strawberry sauce: Right before taking out the milk ice block, rinse and clean the strawberries. Cut the tops off and cut the strawberries into quarters. Set a few aside for garnish.

Macerate the quartered strawberries with 3 tablespoons sugar in a mixing bowl. Let the bowl of macerated strawberries rest at room temperature for about 30 minutes. Then put half the macerated strawberries in the bowl of a blender. Blend until you get the consistency of a sauce. Fold the remaining half of the macerated strawberries into the sauce.

Add zest of half a lemon and 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Adjust the sweetness to your desired level by adding more sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time.

To assemble: Dip the plastic food container with the milk ice block in a pot of warm water so you can unmold it easily. Place the ice block into an ice crusher.

Press down the handle with one hand, and with a plate in the other hand, catch the shaved ice while rotating the handle.

Top the Snowflake Shaved Ice with some strawberry sauce and garnish with a splash of condensed milk and a couple of sliced strawberries. Use leftover sauce for more shaved ice. The sauce can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for a few days.

— Ploypailin Sakornsin and Jeremy Kuo