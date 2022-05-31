Subscribe
Sofia’s Greek Salad

May 31, 2022, 1:51PM

Sofia’s Greek Salad

Makes 4 to 7 servings

Ingredients

2-3 heirloom tomatoes, cut in wedges

1 English cucumber, sliced thinly

1 small red onion or a medium scallion, sliced thinly

10 Kalamata olives

4-6 ounces Greek feta cheese

4-6 hearts of palm, sliced thinly

For the dressing:

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (or 4 tablespoons red wine vinegar)

2 tablespoons fresh oregano, minced

2 tablespoons fresh basil, cut thinly

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Place all the washed and cut vegetables in a bowl. Combine the ingredients for the dressing and blend well.

Taste and adjust; pour the dressing over the prepared salad. You can add any other fresh herbs you like as well as purslane, a crunchy succulent.

— Sofia Petridis-Lim

