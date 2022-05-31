Sofia’s Greek Salad
Makes 4 to 7 servings
Ingredients
2-3 heirloom tomatoes, cut in wedges
1 English cucumber, sliced thinly
1 small red onion or a medium scallion, sliced thinly
10 Kalamata olives
4-6 ounces Greek feta cheese
4-6 hearts of palm, sliced thinly
For the dressing:
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (or 4 tablespoons red wine vinegar)
2 tablespoons fresh oregano, minced
2 tablespoons fresh basil, cut thinly
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
Place all the washed and cut vegetables in a bowl. Combine the ingredients for the dressing and blend well.
Taste and adjust; pour the dressing over the prepared salad. You can add any other fresh herbs you like as well as purslane, a crunchy succulent.
— Sofia Petridis-Lim
