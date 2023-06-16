Sonoma Pan Bagnat

Instructions

Put the anchovies into a small bowl, cover with the vinegar and set aside. Put the garlic into a small bowl, add the olive oil and set aside.

Put the salmon into a medium bowl, add the capers and black olives and toss together quickly. Do not overmix; the salmon should be distinctly chunky.

Slice the bread in half lengthwise and open on a clean work surface.

Pull out some of the soft parts in the middle of each side; discard or use to make bread crumbs.

With a pastry brush, coat the cut surfaces of the bread with the olive oil and garlic, using all of it.

Spoon the salmon mixture onto the bottom half of the bread, covering the entire surface of the baguette. Spread it evenly and gently, pressing it into the bread.

Scatter the onion slices on top of the salmon and season lightly with salt. Arrange the slices on top, overlapping them slightly, and season again with salt and pepper.

Spoon the anchovies and vinegar over the cut side of the top half of the baguette, pressing it into bread.

Place the top piece on the sandwich and cut into 4 to 6 pieces. Wrap each piece tightly in parchment or wax paper and then in plastic wrap.

Set the pieces on a baking sheet or flat platter, top with a heavy cutting board and refrigerate at least 2 hours and as long as overnight before serving.

Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before serving.

— Michele Anna Jordan