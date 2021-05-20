Sopa de Lima (Mexican Chicken Soup with Lime)

Instructions

Line a plate with paper towel. Add an inch of oil to a deep saucepan and over moderately high heat, fry the tortilla strips until crisp and golden brown, about 2 minutes. Using a spider or slotted spoon, transfer the tortilla strips to the towel-lined plate and let them cool.

Nestle the chicken in a large stock pot and pour enough water into the pot to cover the chicken by 2 inches. Bring the water to a gentle boil over medium-high heat, then immediately reduce the heat to medium-low, partially cover and very gently simmer until the chicken is cooked through and the meat shreds easily with a fork, about 1½ hours.

Remove the chicken from the pot and place on a plate to rest until it’s cool enough to handle. Remove and discard the skin. Pull the meat from the bone, shred it with a fork and set aside.

Strain the cooking liquid through a fine-mesh sieve, discarding the solids, and set aside. Wipe out the pot and add 2 tablespoons of oil. Over moderate heat, saute the onions, garlic, poblano, cumin, oregano, fennel seed and chile until vegetables are softened, about 6 minutes. Add 6 cups or so of the stock, tomatillos and reserved chicken and simmer for 10 minutes more. Taste for seasoning and add salt, pepper, more chile powder and lime juice (at least 3 tablespoons), as needed.

Add a scoop of rice, if using, to warm bowls and ladle soup over. Pass garnishes, including fried tortilla strips, separately and allow each guest to add to their bowl as desired.

— John Ash