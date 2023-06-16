Southeast Asian-Inspired Oyster Stew
Makes 4-6 servings
Ingredients
1 tablespoon vegetable oil, such as coconut or olive
¼ cup peeled and sliced shallots
2 teaspoons yellow or redcurry paste, or to taste (see Note 1)
2 cups fish or chicken stock
1 19-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk
1 tablespoon fish sauce (see Note 2)
1 teaspoon brown or palm sugar
1 cup (3 ounces) snow peas, julienned
1 pint shucked small or medium fresh oysters
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, or to taste
— Cilantro sprigs, for garnish
Instructions
Heat the oil in a deep saucepan or soup pot over moderate heat. Add shallots and cook for a couple minutes until softened but not brown.
Add curry paste and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant.
Add stock, coconut milk, fish sauce and sugar and bring to a simmer.
Taste and adjust seasoning to your taste. Add snow peas and oysters with their liquor and cook for a couple minutes until oysters are just beginning to curl. Don’t overcook.
Stir in lime juice and ladle into warm bowls. Garnish with cilantro.
Note 1: Prepared curry pastes are widely available, especially in Asian markets or online. Mae Ploy is John Ash’s favorite brand.
Note 2: Every Asian cuisine has their own version of fish sauce. John’s favorite is Red Boat, which has become very available in Asian markets.
— John Ash
