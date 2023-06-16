Southeast Asian-Inspired Oyster Stew

2 teaspoons yellow or redcurry paste, or to taste (see Note 1)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil, such as coconut or olive

Instructions

Heat the oil in a deep saucepan or soup pot over moderate heat. Add shallots and cook for a couple minutes until softened but not brown.

Add curry paste and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant.

Add stock, coconut milk, fish sauce and sugar and bring to a simmer.

Taste and adjust seasoning to your taste. Add snow peas and oysters with their liquor and cook for a couple minutes until oysters are just beginning to curl. Don’t overcook.

Stir in lime juice and ladle into warm bowls. Garnish with cilantro.

Note 1: Prepared curry pastes are widely available, especially in Asian markets or online. Mae Ploy is John Ash’s favorite brand.

Note 2: Every Asian cuisine has their own version of fish sauce. John’s favorite is Red Boat, which has become very available in Asian markets.

— John Ash