Southeast Asian Inspired Oyster Stew from chef John Ash. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Southeast Asian-Inspired Oyster Stew

June 16, 2023, 2:11PM
Updated 36 minutes ago

Southeast Asian-Inspired Oyster Stew

More Recipes
Print Recipe

Makes 4-6 servings

Ingredients

1 tablespoon vegetable oil, such as coconut or olive

¼ cup peeled and sliced shallots

2 teaspoons yellow or redcurry paste, or to taste (see Note 1)

2 cups fish or chicken stock

1 19-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk

1 tablespoon fish sauce (see Note 2)

1 teaspoon brown or palm sugar

1 cup (3 ounces) snow peas, julienned

1 pint shucked small or medium fresh oysters

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, or to taste

— Cilantro sprigs, for garnish

Instructions

Heat the oil in a deep saucepan or soup pot over moderate heat. Add shallots and cook for a couple minutes until softened but not brown.

Add curry paste and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant.

Add stock, coconut milk, fish sauce and sugar and bring to a simmer.

Taste and adjust seasoning to your taste. Add snow peas and oysters with their liquor and cook for a couple minutes until oysters are just beginning to curl. Don’t overcook.

Stir in lime juice and ladle into warm bowls. Garnish with cilantro.

Note 1: Prepared curry pastes are widely available, especially in Asian markets or online. Mae Ploy is John Ash’s favorite brand.

Note 2: Every Asian cuisine has their own version of fish sauce. John’s favorite is Red Boat, which has become very available in Asian markets.

— John Ash

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.