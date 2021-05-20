Spaghetti Marco Polo
Makes 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
1¼ cups chopped walnuts
⅔ cup chopped, black olives such as Cerignola
⅔ cup chopped, roasted and peeled red pepper
⅟₃ cup chopped parsley
1 tablespoon chopped chives
¼ cup golden raisins
2 tablespoons capers
⅔ cup small cherry tomatoes, whole or cut as you please
— Olive oil
— Salt and pepper, to taste
1 pound of spaghetti, cooked
1 cup freshly grated pecorino or Parmesan cheese
Instructions
Mix the first eight ingredients together with a little olive oil in a bowl, and set aside. Season well with salt and pepper. Spoon walnut mixture over cooked spaghetti, and toss. Top with cheese, and serve.
— John Ash
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: