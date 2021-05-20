Subscribe
Chef John Ash's Spaghetti Marco Polo is a mash-up of Julia Child’s original recipe with some additions via Arthur Schwartz’s “Garbage Pail Pasta“ and loaded with walnuts, tomatoes and olives with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese on top. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Spaghetti Marco Polo

May 20, 2021, 2:02PM
Spaghetti Marco Polo

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients

cups chopped walnuts

cup chopped, black olives such as Cerignola

cup chopped, roasted and peeled red pepper

⅟₃ cup chopped parsley

1 tablespoon chopped chives

¼ cup golden raisins

2 tablespoons capers

cup small cherry tomatoes, whole or cut as you please

— Olive oil

— Salt and pepper, to taste

1 pound of spaghetti, cooked

1 cup freshly grated pecorino or Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Mix the first eight ingredients together with a little olive oil in a bowl, and set aside. Season well with salt and pepper. Spoon walnut mixture over cooked spaghetti, and toss. Top with cheese, and serve.

— John Ash

