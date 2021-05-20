Subscribe
Tortilla de Berenjenas (Spanish Eggplant Omelet) with Pan con Tomate (Bread with Tomato) by Miramar Torres of the on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Spanish Eggplant Omelet (Tortilla de Berenjenas)

May 20, 2021, 2:55PM
Updated 51 minutes ago

Spanish Eggplant Omelet (Tortilla de Berenjenas)

More Recipes
Print Recipe

Makes 16 to 18 as tapas, 4 to 6 as main course

Ingredients

6 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 pounds eggplant, preferably the long Japanese variety, small dice

6 eggs

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Heat 4 tablespoons olive oil in a wide skillet and saute the onion slowly for 10 minutes. Add eggplant and cook over medium-high heat until very tender, stirring often with a spatula, about 15 to 20 minutes. In a bowl, beat the eggs with the salt and pepper and stir in the eggplant.

Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in an 8- or 10-inch nonstick skillet. When quite hot, pour in the eggplant mixture, reduce heat to low and cook, shaking the skillet occasionally, until set on the bottom and halfway through the omelet, 15 to 20 minutes. On top of the skillet, place an inverted plate slightly larger than the skillet and turn out the omelet on it; slide the omelet back into the skillet. Cook until firm and set all the way through, about 5 minutes. Slide omelet onto a serving platter. Serve warm or at room temperature.

— Marimar Torres

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette