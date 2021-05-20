Spanish Eggplant Omelet (Tortilla de Berenjenas)

Instructions

Heat 4 tablespoons olive oil in a wide skillet and saute the onion slowly for 10 minutes. Add eggplant and cook over medium-high heat until very tender, stirring often with a spatula, about 15 to 20 minutes. In a bowl, beat the eggs with the salt and pepper and stir in the eggplant.

Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in an 8- or 10-inch nonstick skillet. When quite hot, pour in the eggplant mixture, reduce heat to low and cook, shaking the skillet occasionally, until set on the bottom and halfway through the omelet, 15 to 20 minutes. On top of the skillet, place an inverted plate slightly larger than the skillet and turn out the omelet on it; slide the omelet back into the skillet. Cook until firm and set all the way through, about 5 minutes. Slide omelet onto a serving platter. Serve warm or at room temperature.

— Marimar Torres