Spicy Margarita Punch
Makes 10 servings
Ingredients
1 English cucumber, sliced thin
1 small jalapeño, sliced thin
¼ cup cilantro, lightly packed
¼ cup mint, lightly packed
1 750-ml bottle silver tequila
2 cups fresh lime juice
½ cup fresh orange juice
1 cup light agave nectar
— Kosher salt for rimming the edge of glass, optional
Instructions
In a large punch bowl or glass bowl, muddle the cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro and mint using a muddler or the back of a wooden spoon.
Add the remaining ingredients except for the salt and stir well. Refrigerate until well chilled, about 1 hour.
Using a fine-mesh strainer, strain the solids from the punch. Fill the cocktail glasses (rimmed with salt, if desired) three-quarters full with crushed ice, and pour over punch.
— Julie Steinfeld
