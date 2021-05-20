Subscribe
Strawberry balsamic smash cocktail, left, and spicy margarita punch made during a springtime cocktail party class with chef Julie Steinfeld at Ramekins culinary school in Sonoma, California, on Thursday, April 19, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Spicy Margarita Punch

May 20, 2021, 3:50PM

Makes 10 servings

Ingredients

1 English cucumber, sliced thin

1 small jalapeño, sliced thin

¼ cup cilantro, lightly packed

¼ cup mint, lightly packed

1 750-ml bottle silver tequila

2 cups fresh lime juice

½ cup fresh orange juice

1 cup light agave nectar

— Kosher salt for rimming the edge of glass, optional

Instructions

In a large punch bowl or glass bowl, muddle the cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro and mint using a muddler or the back of a wooden spoon.

Add the remaining ingredients except for the salt and stir well. Refrigerate until well chilled, about 1 hour.

Using a fine-mesh strainer, strain the solids from the punch. Fill the cocktail glasses (rimmed with salt, if desired) three-quarters full with crushed ice, and pour over punch.

— Julie Steinfeld

