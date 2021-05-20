Spring Pea Toast with Radishes

Instructions

Shell the peas. Thinly slice the white and tender green parts of the onions.

Heat the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and a pinch of salt and saute for 1 minute or until softened. Add peas and saute 5 to 7 minutes or until tender. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and stir in 2 tablespoons mint.

While peas are cooking, toast the bread. Cut one garlic clove in half and rub over one side of each toasted bread slice.

Combine the peas, olive oil, one grated garlic clove and juice of one lemon in a food processor or blender. Pulse until roughly pureed. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Spread bread evenly with pea mixture and top with radishes and feta. Sprinkle with remaining mint and flake sea salt.

— Lia Huber