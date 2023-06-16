Squash and Purslane Tacos

1 pound tomatillos, peeled of their paper skins (see Note 2)

1 bunch of purslane or 2 leaves of chard

Instructions

For the tacos

Chop and dice the squash, purslane or chard, onion and garlic.

Add some oil to a pan and, over medium heat, saute the ingredients for 3 to 5 minutes or until soft.

Fill each freshly made tortilla with 3 tablespoons of the mixture.

Crumble cotija cheese over each and top with Tomatillo Salsa. Fold in half and serve.

For the salsa

First, roast the chile peppers in a dry (no oil) cast-iron skillet over high heat for about 1 minute. Carefully touch them as they roast to makesure they are not too hot. If they’re too hot, they’re burning and will become bitter. Set aside.

Put the tomatillos (don’t cut them or they’ll lose their juice and flavor) and garlic cloves into the dry skillet. Cook on high heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until they are lightly charred. Add the salt.

In a blender, blend all the ingredients for 15 seconds or simply pulse them a few times, until they are blended to your liking.

Note 1: For a milder salsa, use California dried chiles instead of espelette chiles.

Note 2: When choosing tomatillos, let color be your guide to flavor. If the tomatillo is yellow, it’ll be sweeter. If it’s green, it’ll taste more tart.

Choose the flavor to your liking. To easily peel tomatillos, soak them in water to soften the paper skin and remove it.

— Lee and Wayne James