Steak Diane

Instructions

Season the steak liberally with salt and pepper. In a heavy-bottom saute pan, add the olive oil and heat over medium-high heat. Add steaks and cook until well-seared and done to your liking, about 4 minutes per side for medium-rare. Set steaks aside and keep warm. Remember they will continue to cook a little.

Pour off most of the fat from the pan and add the butter and shallots. Over moderate heat, cook the shallots until softened, about 2 minutes.

Add the stock and brandy, increase the heat and bring to a boil. Scrape up any of the delicious browned bits from the bottom of the pan.

Reduce by half, then stir in Worcestershire and cream and reduce to a light sauce consistency.

Add any juices from the steak and season to your taste with salt and pepper. Stir in chives and pour sauce over steaks. Serve immediately with the mushrooms.

— John Ash