Steamed Fish with Ginger

Instructions

Rinse the fish thoroughly. Use a saute pan or skillet with a lid, and fit the pan with a metal steamer basket. Add ½ inch of water to the pan. Brush the steamer basket with a thin layer of oil to keep the fish from sticking, and add the fish. If the fish is large, tuck in the tail so the lid has a good seal.

Turn heat to medium and let steam. Steam the fish for 8 minutes. Before removing the fish from the basket, check to make sure it is opaque all the way through.

Carefully transfer the fish to a serving platter. This platter should be heatproof and at least 1 inch deep to allow space for the sizzling sauce to follow.

Scatter green parts of the scallions, cilantro and half the ginger matchsticks onto the fish.

In a saucepan over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of oil and the other half of the ginger until it begins to sizzle. Add the soy sauce, water, sugar, sesame oil, salt and white pepper. Add the remaining 1/4 cup olive oil and the white portions of scallion. When the mixture is sizzling again, carefully pour it over the fish in the platter. Serve immediately, over rice with chili crisp.

— Nate Bender and Lani Chan