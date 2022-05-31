Stir-Fry Asparagus and Snow Peas

Instructions

Heat the oils in a large wok or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

Swirl pan to coat with oil.

Add asparagus and cook until stalks turn bright green, about 2 minutes.

Add the snow peas and sesame seeds and stir-fry until the vegetables are still bright green and crisp-tender, another 2 to 3 minutes. Remove vegetables to a bowl with a slotted spoon and keep warm.

Add the mirin to the skillet and reduce by half over high heat, about 1 minute. Stir in the lemon juice, soy sauce, stock and sugar and cook until slightly reduced, about 3 minutes. Return vegetables to the pan and toss to coat with the sauce. Season to your taste with salt and pepper and serve immediately.

— John Ash