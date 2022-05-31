Stir-Fry Asparagus and Snow Peas
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
1 tablespoon peanut or other vegetable oil
2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
1 pound slender asparagus, trimmed and cut diagonally into 2-inch lengths
2 cups snow peas strings removed
1½ tablespoons sesame seeds
3 tablespoons mirin
1½ tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon soy sauce
3 tablespoons chicken or vegetable stock
½ teaspoon sugar, or to taste
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Instructions
Heat the oils in a large wok or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
Swirl pan to coat with oil.
Add asparagus and cook until stalks turn bright green, about 2 minutes.
Add the snow peas and sesame seeds and stir-fry until the vegetables are still bright green and crisp-tender, another 2 to 3 minutes. Remove vegetables to a bowl with a slotted spoon and keep warm.
Add the mirin to the skillet and reduce by half over high heat, about 1 minute. Stir in the lemon juice, soy sauce, stock and sugar and cook until slightly reduced, about 3 minutes. Return vegetables to the pan and toss to coat with the sauce. Season to your taste with salt and pepper and serve immediately.
— John Ash
