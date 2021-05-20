Strawberry Balsamic Smash Cocktail
Makes 2 servings
Ingredients
For simple syrup
½ cup granulated sugar
½ cup cold water
For cocktail
4 ½-inch lime wedges, from 1 lime
4 ½-inch cucumber rounds, plus more for garnish, from 1 English cucumber
2 fresh hulled strawberries
2 tablespoons simple syrup
1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
½ cup gin (or vodka)
Instructions
For simple syrup: Combine ½ cup granulated sugar and ½ cup cold water in a jar with a lid. Shake the jar vigorously until the sugar is dissolved, about 1 minute.
For the cocktail: In a 16-ounce cocktail shaker, mash together all cocktail ingredients except the alcohol using a muddler or the back of a wooden spoon. Shake four to five times to release the oils and juices. Add ½ cup of gin. With a fine-mesh sieve, strain the gin mixture into a large measuring cup.
Fill cocktail glasses three-quarters full with crushed ice and pour gin mixture over top. Garnish edge of glass with a cucumber wheel.
— Julie Steinfeld
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: