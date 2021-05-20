Subscribe
Strawberry balsamic smash cocktail, left, and spicy margarita punch made during a springtime cocktail party class with chef Julie Steinfeld at Ramekins culinary school in Sonoma, California, on Thursday, April 19, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Strawberry Balsamic Smash Cocktail

May 20, 2021, 3:49PM
Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

For simple syrup

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup cold water

For cocktail

4 ½-inch lime wedges, from 1 lime

4 ½-inch cucumber rounds, plus more for garnish, from 1 English cucumber

2 fresh hulled strawberries

2 tablespoons simple syrup

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

½ cup gin (or vodka)

Instructions

For simple syrup: Combine ½ cup granulated sugar and ½ cup cold water in a jar with a lid. Shake the jar vigorously until the sugar is dissolved, about 1 minute.

For the cocktail: In a 16-ounce cocktail shaker, mash together all cocktail ingredients except the alcohol using a muddler or the back of a wooden spoon. Shake four to five times to release the oils and juices. Add ½ cup of gin. With a fine-mesh sieve, strain the gin mixture into a large measuring cup.

Fill cocktail glasses three-quarters full with crushed ice and pour gin mixture over top. Garnish edge of glass with a cucumber wheel.

— Julie Steinfeld

