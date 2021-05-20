Strawberry Balsamic Smash Cocktail

4 ½-inch cucumber rounds, plus more for garnish, from 1 English cucumber

Instructions

For simple syrup: Combine ½ cup granulated sugar and ½ cup cold water in a jar with a lid. Shake the jar vigorously until the sugar is dissolved, about 1 minute.

For the cocktail: In a 16-ounce cocktail shaker, mash together all cocktail ingredients except the alcohol using a muddler or the back of a wooden spoon. Shake four to five times to release the oils and juices. Add ½ cup of gin. With a fine-mesh sieve, strain the gin mixture into a large measuring cup.

Fill cocktail glasses three-quarters full with crushed ice and pour gin mixture over top. Garnish edge of glass with a cucumber wheel.

— Julie Steinfeld