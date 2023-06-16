Strawberry-Rosé Gazpacho served with a 2021 Dry Sangiovese Rosé from the Ferrari-Carano estate chef Tim Vallery. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Strawberry-Rosé Gazpacho

June 16, 2023, 9:57AM

Strawberry-Rosé Gazpacho

Makes 2 quarts

Makes 2 cups

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

½ cup rosé (Ferrari-Carano Rosé recommended)

½ cup water

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

1 bay leaf

1 bunch mint

1 bunch basil

Instructions

Combine sugar, rosé, water, peppercorns and bay leaf in a stainless-steel pot. On medium heat, simmer until sugar is melted.

Reduce heat and let the mixture cook for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat and add the basil and mint. Let steep for 2 hours. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer.

— Tim Vallery

