Strawberry-Rosé Gazpacho
Makes 2 quarts
Makes 2 cups
Ingredients
1 cup sugar
½ cup rosé (Ferrari-Carano Rosé recommended)
½ cup water
1 teaspoon black peppercorns
1 bay leaf
1 bunch mint
1 bunch basil
Instructions
Combine sugar, rosé, water, peppercorns and bay leaf in a stainless-steel pot. On medium heat, simmer until sugar is melted.
Reduce heat and let the mixture cook for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat and add the basil and mint. Let steep for 2 hours. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer.
— Tim Vallery
