Thai Fried Green Beans with Palm Sugar Vinaigrette

Instructions

First, prepare the Palm Sugar Vinaigrette. In a small saucepan, combine palm sugar, fish sauce and water and cook over medium heat until sugar dissolves. Set aside to cool.

Once cool, add chiles, lime juice, salt and minced garlic. Stir to combine and set aside.

Fill a wok or deep pot 3 inches deep with oil. Heat oil to 375 degrees.

Line a baking sheet with paper towels and place on a counter near the wok, ready to hold the fried green beans.

While the oil heats, in a mixing bowl combine flour, water and coconut cream to make a batter. It should be gluey and gooey. Dip the cut green beans in the batter, letting excess batter drip back into the bowl.

Fry about 1/3 of the beans at a time in the hot oil, making sure the pot doesn’t get too crowded, which will cause the temperature of the oil to drop too low and make the green beans greasy.

Fry until the green beans are cooked and the batter is crisp and golden, about 3 to 4 minutes.

Using a kitchen spider or large slotted spoon, remove the beans from the oil to the paper towel-lined tray. Repeat with the remaining green beans in small batches until all the beans are cooked.

Place beans in a large serving bowl or platter. Drizzle with a few spoonfuls of the vinaigrette and toss, adding more vinaigrette to your liking. There will be some vinaigrette left over, which you can store in the refrigerator. Taste for salt, and season if necessary. Sprinkle with minced peanuts and serve.

— Tony Ounpamornchai