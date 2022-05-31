Thai Green Papaya Salad

2-3 tablespoons fish sauce, plus more to taste

1⁄3 cup fresh lime juice, plus more to taste

Instructions

Put the chiles and garlic into a large mortar, preferably one made of clay, and pound into a paste. If the mortar is small, work in two batches.

Add the shrimp and beans and pound with the pestle to bruise them.

Stir well so the shrimp and beans absorb the flavors of the garlic and chiles.

Add the cherry tomatoes and pound lightly. Add the papaya, pound lightly and stir thoroughly.

Add the lime juice, fish sauce and palm sugar and toss the ingredients together, pounding a bit with the pestle as well.

Taste and adjust the acid and salt with more lime juice and more fish sauce as needed.

Transfer to a serving bowl, sprinkle with cilantro and peanuts and serve.

— Michele Anna Jordan