Thai Stone Fruit Salad

Instructions

To make the dressing: Mix lime juice, fish sauce, palm sugar or simple syrup, chile and garlic.

To make the salad: Cut stone fruits of your choice and apple into bite-size wedges.

In a mixing bowl, mix the fruits, shallot slices, some of the chopped cilantro (leave the rest for garnish) and dressing. Put the tossed salad into a serving dish. Garnish with chopped fried cashews, crispy shallots and chopped cilantro and serve.

— Ploypailin Sakornsin and Jeremy Kuo