Thai Stone Fruit Salad

June 16, 2023, 10:26AM
Makes 2-3 servings

Ingredients

For the dressing

3 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 tablespoon palm sugar or simple syrup

1 Thai bird chile or ½ serrano chile, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

For the salad

3 ripe peaches, plums or nectarines

1 crisp apple, such as Gala,

Fuji or Honeycrisp

½ shallot, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons fried cashews, chopped

2 tablespoons fried shallots for garnish (optional)

2-3 sprigs cilantro, chopped

Instructions

To make the dressing: Mix lime juice, fish sauce, palm sugar or simple syrup, chile and garlic.

To make the salad: Cut stone fruits of your choice and apple into bite-size wedges.

In a mixing bowl, mix the fruits, shallot slices, some of the chopped cilantro (leave the rest for garnish) and dressing. Put the tossed salad into a serving dish. Garnish with chopped fried cashews, crispy shallots and chopped cilantro and serve.

— Ploypailin Sakornsin and Jeremy Kuo

