Thai Stone Fruit Salad
Makes 2-3 servings
Ingredients
For the dressing
3 tablespoons lime juice
2 tablespoons fish sauce
1 tablespoon palm sugar or simple syrup
1 Thai bird chile or ½ serrano chile, chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
For the salad
3 ripe peaches, plums or nectarines
1 crisp apple, such as Gala,
Fuji or Honeycrisp
½ shallot, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons fried cashews, chopped
2 tablespoons fried shallots for garnish (optional)
2-3 sprigs cilantro, chopped
Instructions
To make the dressing: Mix lime juice, fish sauce, palm sugar or simple syrup, chile and garlic.
To make the salad: Cut stone fruits of your choice and apple into bite-size wedges.
In a mixing bowl, mix the fruits, shallot slices, some of the chopped cilantro (leave the rest for garnish) and dressing. Put the tossed salad into a serving dish. Garnish with chopped fried cashews, crispy shallots and chopped cilantro and serve.
— Ploypailin Sakornsin and Jeremy Kuo
