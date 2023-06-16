The Yosemite Cocktail
Makes 2 servings
Ingredients
6 large sprigs fresh mint
½ apple, diced
— Ice
4 ounces rum
3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
3 tablespoons Simple Syrup
— Splash of chilled soda water per glass, to serve
2 pieces thinly sliced apple, for garnish
2 sprigs fresh mint, for garnish
For Simple Syrup (Makes 1½ cups)
1½ cups sugar
½ cup water
Instructions
To make the Simple Syrup, heat water and sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly until sugar is dissolved. Cool and pour into a Mason jar and store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
Alternatively, pour cooled syrup into ice cube tray and freeze until ready to use.
For the cocktail, tear the mint sprigs and add to a 1-quart Mason jar with the diced apple. Using a muddler, press the mint and apple to release their flavors. Fill the jar with ice and add the rum, lime juice and simple syrup. Seal lid and shake vigorously.
Divide between 2 ice-filled glasses and top off with a splash of soda water in each. Garnish each with a thin apple slice and a sprig of mint.
— Claudia Sutton
