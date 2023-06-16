The Yosemite Cocktail, left, from Claudia Sutton’s book “Campfire Cocktail Hour.” (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

The Yosemite Cocktail

June 16, 2023
Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

6 large sprigs fresh mint

½ apple, diced

— Ice

4 ounces rum

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

3 tablespoons Simple Syrup

— Splash of chilled soda water per glass, to serve

2 pieces thinly sliced apple, for garnish

2 sprigs fresh mint, for garnish

For Simple Syrup (Makes 1½ cups)

cups sugar

½ cup water

Instructions

To make the Simple Syrup, heat water and sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly until sugar is dissolved. Cool and pour into a Mason jar and store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Alternatively, pour cooled syrup into ice cube tray and freeze until ready to use.

For the cocktail, tear the mint sprigs and add to a 1-quart Mason jar with the diced apple. Using a muddler, press the mint and apple to release their flavors. Fill the jar with ice and add the rum, lime juice and simple syrup. Seal lid and shake vigorously.

Divide between 2 ice-filled glasses and top off with a splash of soda water in each. Garnish each with a thin apple slice and a sprig of mint.

— Claudia Sutton

