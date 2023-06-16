Horchata with cinnamon sticks for garnish. (Shutterstock)

Tia Maria Horchata

June 16, 2023

Tia Maria Horchata

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients

2 cups rice

4-6 cups water

1 cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

Instructions

Quickly rinse rice under cold water. Place rice in bowl, cover with 4 cups water and soak for at least 1 hour or, for best results, soak 8 to 12 hours overnight.

Place cinnamon stick in a pan with 1 cup water over high heat and bring to a boil. Once boiling, turn off heat and let steep for 10 to 15 minutes. Pour the cinnamon stick and steeped cinnamon water into the blender. Work cup by cup to blend in the soaked rice. Blend at high speed until pulverized. Add a final cup of water, if needed, to liquefy. Continue blending until all soaked rice has been incorporated.

With a fine-mesh strainer, strain the liquid from the solids into a container with room enough to add the remaining ingredients. Discard the solids. Add vanilla extract and sweetened condensed milk, stirring vigorously until fully incorporated. Chill and serve.

— Tia Maria Panaderia y Pasteleria

