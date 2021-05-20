Toasted Orzo Salad with Corn and Tomatoes

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and fire up your grill. On two baking sheets, cook the orzo and pine nuts in the oven until browned, about 10 minutes.

Set a pot of boiling, salted water on the stove. Pour the toasted orzo into the boiling water and cook until just done, about 8 minutes. Strain and place on baking sheet, sprinkle with extra-virgin olive oil and sherry vinegar and refrigerate.

Grill the corn for a few minutes, rolling to cook on all sides. Cut the kernels from the cob.

In a mixing bowl, combine orzo, pine nuts, corn, parsley, green onion, cherry tomatoes, lemon juice and herbs. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

— Duskie Estes