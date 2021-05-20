Subscribe
photos by JOHN BURGESS / the press democrat A picnic prepared by chef Duskie Estes, clockwise from upper right, includes: Fiscalini Cheddar Pimento Cheese, with pretzel sticks; Smoky Eggplant Dip with pita chips; Cherry Tomato and Toasted Orzo Salad; Ceci and Redwood Hill Feta Salad, Rosewater Lemonade; Redbird Bakery bread.

May 20, 2021, 10:35AM
May 20, 2021

Toasted Orzo Salad with Corn and Tomatoes

Makes 10 servings

Ingredients

1 cup pine nuts

1 pound orzo

¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup sherry vinegar

4 ears corn, husks removed

1 cup flat-leaf parsley leaves, chiffonade

1 cup green onions, sliced thin

2 pints cherry tomatoes, halved

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

¼ cup chopped marjoram, basil or oregano

— Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and fire up your grill. On two baking sheets, cook the orzo and pine nuts in the oven until browned, about 10 minutes.

Set a pot of boiling, salted water on the stove. Pour the toasted orzo into the boiling water and cook until just done, about 8 minutes. Strain and place on baking sheet, sprinkle with extra-virgin olive oil and sherry vinegar and refrigerate.

Grill the corn for a few minutes, rolling to cook on all sides. Cut the kernels from the cob.

In a mixing bowl, combine orzo, pine nuts, corn, parsley, green onion, cherry tomatoes, lemon juice and herbs. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

— Duskie Estes

