Triple Ginger & Apricot Scones
Makes 16 scones
Ingredients
3½ cups flour
5 tablespoons sugar
4 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
2 tablespoons powdered ginger
1½ teaspoons nutmeg
1¼ teaspoons salt
1½ teaspoons black pepper
1¼ cups buttermilk
2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger
1 tablespoon orange zest
1 cup dried apricots, chopped
18 tablespoons butter
1 egg (for egg wash)
1 cup crystallized ginger, finely chopped
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Combine all the dry ingredients. Mix buttermilk with fresh ginger, orange zest and dried apricots. Grate butter and cut into the dry ingredients with a pastry cutter.
Add wet ingredients to dry and bring together gently with your hands to make a dough. Turn out onto a floured surface and form into 2 disks. Cut into 8 triangles per disk. Place on baking sheet. Brush with egg wash and sprinkle the candied ginger over the top.
Bake for 18 minutes. Let cool on rack.
— Liz Ozanich
