Truffle Brownies

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Melt chocolates together over double boiler and set aside to cool.

In a stand mixer with a paddle, cream butter with both sugars at medium speed until light and fluffy.

Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition and scraping down sides of bowl.

Add vanilla and continue beating until the mixture is smooth. Pour in the cooled chocolate and mix well. If the butter begins to melt when the chocolate is added, stop pouring and let the chocolate cool further.

The finished mixture should be glossy and smooth.

Add flour and mix just until blended.

Pour into a sprayed quarter sheetpan. Do not line with parchment. Bake just until set in the middle, about 20 to 30 minutes. Remove and let cool on rack.

— Sonjia Spector