Upside-Down Apple Cake

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more to butter the pie plate

Instructions

Generously butter a 9-inch pie plate. Place the apple slices in a large bowl. In a small bowl, combine the honey, nutmeg, lemon zest and juice and 1 tablespoon flour. Mix until smooth and pour over the apples, stirring to coat all slices.

Arrange the apple slices in a neat circle on the bottom of the pie plate. Pour any of the honey mixture left in the bowl over them. Dot with 2 tablespoons of butter.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Sift together the remaining 1 cup of flour, sugar, baking powder and salt into a small mixing bowl.

In a measuring cup, combine the milk, egg and yolk, vanilla and the remaining tablespoon of butter, melted. Add to the dry ingredients and stir until blended well. Carefully spread the batter over the apples.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the top is browned and the fruit is bubbling. Cool in the pie plate for 5 minutes, then reverse onto a platter a bit larger than the plate. Serve with lightly sweetened whipped cream.

— John Ash