Valentine's Day Sweet Crepes with strawberries, lemon and powdered sugar from chef John Ash.

Valentine’s Day Sweet Crepes

June 16, 2023, 9:55AM

Valentine's Day Sweet Crepes

Makes 8 crepes

Makes 12 crepes

Ingredients

cups milk

3 large eggs

1 cup all-purpose flour or ½ cup plus ½ cup buckwheat flour

3 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled

2 teaspoons sugar or ½ teaspoon salt

— Neutral oil or oil spray, for the pan

Instructions

In a blender, combine the milk, eggs, flour, butter and salt (for savory crepes) or sugar (for sweet crepes) until smooth. Be sure to scrape the sides of the blender bowl to free up any flour. Cover and store the mixture in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 day.

Lightly grease a medium nonstick skillet and heat over medium heat.

Once heated, add ¼ cup of crepe batter, swirling the skillet so it spreads evenly across the bottom of the pan.

Cook until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes, then use a spatula and your fingers to flip the crepe, allowing the other side to cook for about 1 to 2 minutes, or until cooked through.

Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining batter. If making ahead, separate crepes with squares of waxed or parchment paper.

— John Ash

