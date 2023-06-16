Valentine’s Day Sweet Crepes

Instructions

In a blender, combine the milk, eggs, flour, butter and salt (for savory crepes) or sugar (for sweet crepes) until smooth. Be sure to scrape the sides of the blender bowl to free up any flour. Cover and store the mixture in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 day.

Lightly grease a medium nonstick skillet and heat over medium heat.

Once heated, add ¼ cup of crepe batter, swirling the skillet so it spreads evenly across the bottom of the pan.

Cook until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes, then use a spatula and your fingers to flip the crepe, allowing the other side to cook for about 1 to 2 minutes, or until cooked through.

Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining batter. If making ahead, separate crepes with squares of waxed or parchment paper.

— John Ash