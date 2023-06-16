Vegan Frittata

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, combine Just Egg, cream, pepper, herbs, red pepper flakes and celery salt and whisk vigorously until combined well. Or you can put ingredients in a blender and blend for approximately 15 to 20 seconds. Set aside.

In a 14-inch nonstick pan, add olive oil and turn heat to mediumhigh. Once oil is shimmering and hot, add diced potatoes and cook for approximately 5 minutes. Add a big pinch of salt and reduce heat to medium-low. Add garlic and cook for 3 minutes, until garlic is softened and turns a light golden color.

Add pepper and onions and continue to cook vegetable mixture until potatoes are just tender.

Season mixture again with more salt and pepper, to taste, then add vegan butter and stir. Add baby spinach and stir gently with a spatula, cooking for 1 to 2 minutes until spinach is wilted.

Reduce heat to low. Briefly re-whisk the egg mixture, then add it to the skillet with the vegetables. Stir gently to incorporate ingredients as evenly as possible with the egg mixture. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until eggs begin to firm up on the bottom.

Transfer skillet to the preheated oven and bake for 15 to 18 minutes. After 6 minutes of baking time, remove pan from oven and spray the top of the frittata with olive oil. After 12 minutes of baking, cover frittata with a lid or a piece of aluminum foil and return to oven.

Once the frittata is set, remove from the oven, remove the lid or foil and cool for 15 to 20 minutes.

Cut into 8 to 12 pieces and serve warm or at room temperature.

— Charles White III