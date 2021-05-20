Warm Fig and Thyme Crisp

Instructions

For pastry: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a food processor, grind the walnuts until medium-fine with 6 tablespoons of sugar and set aside. In an electric mixer, mix ¾ cup sugar, brown sugar, salt, baking powder and flour until well combined. Add the butter and mix until clumps form. Add the vanilla and egg yolks to the mixture and mix for 40 seconds. Pack two-thirds of the dough into the bottom of an ungreased pan and bake until dough is light brown, about 25 to 30 minutes.

For jam: In a heavy-bottom pot, combine the figs, sugar, lemon zest, thyme and lemon juice and pour in enough water to cover. Bring to a boil and cook for 10 minutes. Reduce the heat and simmer until the figs are tender, about 30 minutes. Remove the thyme. Puree the mixture in a food processor until smooth.

To assemble the crisp, spread the jam evenly over the baked dough. In a bowl, crumble together the remaining third of dough and the walnut and sugar mixture. Sprinkle the mixture over the fig jam and bake for 50 minutes.

Garnish with ice cream, roasted figs and caramel sauce.

— John Toulze