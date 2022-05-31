Warm French Potato Salad with Bacon and Tomatoes

Instructions

Fill the bottom half of a steamer about 1⁄4 full with water and set over high heat.

Add the sliced potatoes to the top part of the steamer and set over the bottom half. When steam begins to rise, cover the pot and steam until the potatoes are just tender, about 15 to 17 minutes. Remove the potatoes from the steamer and tip them into a wide, shallow serving bowl.

While the potatoes cook, put 1⁄2 a cup of the olive oil in a small bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of the vinegar, the wine and 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper.

Season the potatoes with a little salt, pour the dressing over them, toss gently, cover and set aside for 30 minutes.

Put the remaining olive oil, vinegar and lemon juice into a small bowl.

Add the shallots, parsley and chives. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

While the potatoes rest, cook the bacon and quarter the tomatoes if you have not already done so.

To serve, add half the tomatoes and the second dressing to the potatoes and toss gently. Top with the remaining tomatoes and the bacon, breaking the bacon into small pieces. Enjoy warm.

— Dan Lucia