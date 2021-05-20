Watermelon and Cucumber Gazpacho
Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
1 seedless watermelon, about 3 pounds, pink flesh diced
1 medium cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced, about 1 cup
1 red pepper, seeded and diced
1 yellow pepper, seeded and diced
1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced (wear gloves)
3 pale green inner celery stalks, diced
½ small red onion, diced
¼ cup mint, finely chopped
3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
¼ teaspoon salt
½ cup crème fraîche
Instructions
In a blender, puree 4 cups watermelon, reserving the rest, until smooth. Transfer puree to a large bowl. Add the rest of the watermelon and all remaining ingredients except crème fraîche.
Cover and refrigerate until cold, at least 2 hours. Divide among serving bowls and top with a dollop of the crème fraîche.
— Claudia Sutton
