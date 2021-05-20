Subscribe
Watermelon and cucumber gazpacho made by Claudia Jack Sutton.(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Watermelon and Cucumber Gazpacho

May 20, 2021, 11:19AM
May 20, 2021, 11:19AM

Watermelon and Cucumber Gazpacho

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients

1 seedless watermelon, about 3 pounds, pink flesh diced

1 medium cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced, about 1 cup

1 red pepper, seeded and diced

1 yellow pepper, seeded and diced

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced (wear gloves)

3 pale green inner celery stalks, diced

½ small red onion, diced

¼ cup mint, finely chopped

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup crème fraîche

Instructions

In a blender, puree 4 cups watermelon, reserving the rest, until smooth. Transfer puree to a large bowl. Add the rest of the watermelon and all remaining ingredients except crème fraîche.

Cover and refrigerate until cold, at least 2 hours. Divide among serving bowls and top with a dollop of the crème fraîche.

— Claudia Sutton

