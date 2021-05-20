Watermelon, Fig and Feta Salad

Subscribe
Watermelon, fig, onion and feta salad from Chef John Ash.

May 20, 2021, 10:34AM
Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

For salad

1 small sweet red or white onion, peeled and cut in ⅟₈-inch thick rounds

— Raspberry Vinaigrette (recipe below)

1 bunch young watercress or other peppery greens such as arugula, stems discarded

8 cups chilled seeded watermelon, cut into 2-inch cubes

6 ripe fresh figs, cut into fans

3 ounces or so drained firm feta, cut attractively

Raspberry Vinaigrette

1 tablespoon finely minced shallots or white part of green onions

¼ cup rice or cider vinegar

⅟₃ cup raspberry puree, made from either fresh or IQF (Individual Quick Freezing) frozen berries

¼ cup fresh orange juice

2 teaspoons honey, or to taste

3 tablespoons olive oil

— Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Instructions

Adjust the four basic flavors in this salad — sweet, salty, sour and pepper — to your taste. Rinse and drain onion, pat dry, separate into individual rings and pour vinaigrette over. Marinate onion for at least 30 minutes, refrigerated.

On chilled plates, arrange a bed of watercress and top with cubed watermelon. Arrange onion and figs around attractively and drizzle vinaigrette over. Place feta on top and garnish with mint sprigs. Serve immediately.

For the vinaigrette: In a blender, puree the shallots, vinegar, raspberry puree, orange juice and honey until smooth. Gradually add the oil with the motor running to thicken and emulsify the mixture. Season with salt and pepper and adjust sweet/sour levels, to your taste.

— John Ash

