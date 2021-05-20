Watermelon, Fig and Feta Salad

Instructions

Adjust the four basic flavors in this salad — sweet, salty, sour and pepper — to your taste. Rinse and drain onion, pat dry, separate into individual rings and pour vinaigrette over. Marinate onion for at least 30 minutes, refrigerated.

On chilled plates, arrange a bed of watercress and top with cubed watermelon. Arrange onion and figs around attractively and drizzle vinaigrette over. Place feta on top and garnish with mint sprigs. Serve immediately.

For the vinaigrette: In a blender, puree the shallots, vinegar, raspberry puree, orange juice and honey until smooth. Gradually add the oil with the motor running to thicken and emulsify the mixture. Season with salt and pepper and adjust sweet/sour levels, to your taste.

— John Ash