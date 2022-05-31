White Wine Braised Turkey

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Break down turkey into breasts, thighs and legs, reserving the rest of the bird to make stock with (or buy just these parts).

In a large roasting pan over two burners on medium-high heat, sear turkey skin-side down, about 6 minutes, until the meat easily pulls away from the pan and is golden brown. Remove turkey pieces and set aside.

Add 2 cups sauvignon blanc to roasting pan to deglaze. Scrape yummy bits off bottom of the pan. Add onion, garlic, leeks, jalapeños and lemon and cook all together for 5 minutes or so, just until fragrant.

Add the turkey back to the roasting pan, skin-side up, nestled in with all the aromatics. Cover with tinfoil and roast in the oven for 40 minutes, then remove foil and add fresh thyme and rosemary. Roast another 20-30 minutes until golden brown, with the interior reading at 165 degrees on a meat thermometer. Remove from oven and let stand 10 minutes or so, then slice up and serve with all the tasty aromatics.

– Fontaine McFadden