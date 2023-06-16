Wild Mushroom Risotto

2 pounds fresh mixed mushrooms, such as chanterelles, cremini, hen of the woods, oyster and porcini, cut or torn into bite-size pieces

Instructions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Put stock or water in a 2-quart saucepan over medium heat. Add dried mushrooms and steep over the heat for about 30 minutes. Strain out mushrooms, which will have plumped up, and set aside. Keep the liquid, which will be infused with the flavor of the mushrooms, warm over medium-low heat.

While the dried mushrooms steep, toss the assorted fresh mushrooms with olive oil, thyme, salt and pepper on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Put in preheated oven and roast until mushrooms are browned, about 10 to 12 minutes. Set aside.

Add 3 tablespoons of olive oil to a 6-quart saucepan with low sides and heat over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until translucent and very lightly golden, about 6 to 8 minutes. If it starts to get too brown, reduce heat to medium.

Add Arborio rice and cook until lightly toasted, about 4 minutes. Add wine and cook until it is evaporated, about 2 minutes, then and ½ cup of the warm, mushroom-infused stock. Cook, stirring until the rice absorbs it, about 2 minutes. Continue adding stock, ½ cup at a time, and cooking and stirring until it’s absorbed before adding more, until rice is tender and creamy, about 16 to 20 minutes total.

Mince the reserved porcini mushrooms and add to the risotto, then stir in half the roasted mushrooms, butter, Parmesan and optional crème fraîche. Taste and adjust seasoning, adding more salt and pepper as needed.

Turn risotto out into a serving bowl or onto individual plates, and garnish with its remaining roasted mushrooms. Serve immediately.

— Julie Schrieber