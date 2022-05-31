Wild Rice Stuffing with Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette

Instructions

Start by cooking the wild rice. Bring large pot of salted water to a boil and cook for about 40 minutes, until the grains have popped open and are al dente.

To roast the garlic, preheat oven to 400 degrees. Chop ¼ inch off the stem side of the garlic bulb so you can see each individual clove. Place on a piece of tinfoil. Drizzle with olive oil and a pinch of salt, then wrap in tinfoil and roast in the oven until so' and golden brown, about 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a dry skillet, toast the almonds and pecans over low heat until fragrant and golden, then rough chop and set aside. Toast breadcrumbs, then add to the nuts.

Next, dice shallot and put into a small bowl. Cover with red wine vinegar and lemon juice and let sit at least 10 minutes. Once the garlic is out of the oven, let it cool a bit and use a small knife to pull out the roasted garlic cloves and mash them in a small bowl. Add Dijon mustard and honey to the garlic and then stir in the shallot, vinegar and lemon mix. Slowly whisk in olive oil, then season with salt and pepper, to taste.

When the rice is done, drain and put into a large bowl and toss with the roasted garlic dressing.

Then mix in the nuts, breadcrumbs and Parmesan. Serve warm or at room temperature.

— Fontaine McFadden