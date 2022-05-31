Willi’s Wine Bar Arugula and Endive Salad

Instructions

For salad:

Wash and rinse baby arugula and let dry.

Cut red endive in half, remove heart and slice lengthwise into ¼-inchthick pieces. Cut avocado in half and remove pit and skin. Slice into ¼-inch-thick pieces.

In large mixing bowl, add arugula, endive, half the toasted almonds, half the avocado and the Manchego cheese.

Toss salad together with the vinaigrette and tru5e oil, then transfer to serving bowl or platter. Garnish the top of the salad with the remaining sliced avocado and toasted almonds.

For Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette:

Clean and roughly chop shallots. Clean rind from preserved lemons and discard pulp.

Combine all ingredients except oil and pepper in the base of a blender or food processor. Mix well until fully blended.

Emulsify oil into the mixture by slowly adding oil in a stream.

Mix coarsely ground black pepper in by hand a-er emulsifying oil.

— David Zimmerman